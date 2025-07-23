J.J. McCarthy on Year 2 with Vikings: ‘I feel different’

The Minnesota Vikings started training camp on Wednesday at TCO Performance Center with a walkthrough.

J.J. McCarthy returns to practice

Their afternoon practice got moved indoors due to thunderstorms. Before practice, J.J. McCarthy spoke with reporters as he enters his second season in Minnesota. His rookie year ended with a torn meniscus in his right knee after his preseason debut that featured 188 yards and two touchdowns.

What they're saying:

He’s back and healthy, and said this offseason he’s ready to be the starter. He will be, with Sam Darnold gone and the Vikings acquiring Sam Howell to be the No. 2.

"I feel different just because it’s a different situation. Being year 2, knowing the offense a lot better than when I first came in here," McCarthy said. "It’s definitely a different feeling and a really good one."

Former Vikings’ defensive end Jared Allen, soon headed to the Pro Football Hall of Fame, compared him to Josh Allen.

One of McCarthy’s main offseason hobbies? Reading. So what has he been reading other than a playbook? He says "a lot of father books." McCarthy and his fiancé, Katya Kuropas, are due with their first child next month.

"I’ve got a lot to learn in that area," McCarthy said.

Kevin O’Connell lauds Jordan Addison’s offseason

What we know:

Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell also spoke before Wednesday’s practice, and lauded the offseason Jordan Addison had.

Addison will get a fair amount of work in training camp as the Vikings wait for word from the NFL on a possible suspension for a 2024 drunk driving arrest. He reached a plea last week in connection with the incident.

In two seasons, the former first round pick has 133 catches for 1,786 yards and 19 touchdowns.

"I thought he had a tremendous offseason program. He was basically in there for every rep we asked of him for the eight weeks we had him. He’s come back in great shape," O’Connell said. "I’m expecting to see a great version of him from Day 1."

Shared backfield for Aaron Jones, Jordan Mason?

Dig deeper:

The Vikings enter the season with Aaron Jones as the starting running back. He ran for a career-high 1,138 yards and five touchdowns last season. Mason played in 12 games and started six for the San Francisco 49ers last year, with Christian McCaffrey out injured. Man ran for 789 yards and three touchdowns.

O’Connell says they have different playing styles, and can be a 1-2 punch this season.

:We’ve got truly a combination that will cause a lot of problems," O’Connell said.