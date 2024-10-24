Isaac Asuma: Staying home for Gophers 'Everything I ever dreamed of'

The University of Minnesota men’s basketball team doesn’t technically open the season until Nov. 6 against Oral Roberts.

But the Gophers will play two exhibition games by then. They’ve already beaten Bemidji State, and it marked the unofficial debut for Isaac Asuma. The freshman guard from Cherry had eight points, eight assists and three rebounds in 31 minutes, and made a few plays that showed why he was one of the top Minnesota kids in the 2024 class.

FOX 9’s Jeff Wald caught up with Asuma at the team’s media day, a day before that game.

What’s it like being a freshman, a hometown kid playing for the Gophers?

I’ve loved it so far, every moment of it. Getting to practice, going in every day with the older, more experienced guys. It’s been fun, everything I’ve ever dreamed of.

You had several scholarship offers. What led you to choose Minnesota?

It was really just my relationship with the coaching staff. I knew that they were building something special here, and I wanted to be a part of that.

What was the moment like when you told Ben Johnson you were staying home?

That was a special moment. I was on a visit here and told him. He was hyped about it. I was super excited to join this program and the future. All my family was super happy about it, been a great choice so far, I’m happy.

What’s it like to be teammates with several other Minnesota kids?

It’s awesome. Just like being from Minnesota and playing for Minnesota, it’s a special thing. I’m excited to be out here on the court. Bonding with the Minnesota guys, its fun. Everyone knows them too, so it’s awesome.

What’s been the biggest ‘Whoa’ moment jumping from high school to Division I?

I think it was in my first two weeks here, physicality of it. I added 10-15 pounds over the summer, I had to get strong to be able to guard the guards that we have.

For fans who haven’t seen you play, what will you bring to the Gophers?

I’m a point guard. I’m going to make the right play, hit open teammates. I’m going to make shots, hit the open 3s, stuff like that. Just an all-around player, do whatever it takes to win.

What are your personal goals this year?

Just get on the court, do whatever I can to help the team win. That’s my main goal this year.

Do you have a game day ritual?

I don’t, but I’m a Christian so I pray a lot before the games to get me in the right mindset. I’d say that’s my ritual.

How does a kid from Cherry adjust to city life on campus?

Coming into it I was like ‘Oh it’s the city, it’s going to be a lot different.’ But I’ve been to Minneapolis so much over the years playing basketball, so it hasn’t been that much of a change. I love it so far.

What’s it going to be like when you put on the Minnesota jersey for real?

I’ve thought about it a lot. I’m just excited, think it’s going to be a surreal experience.

The Gophers host Hamline on Tuesday before the seasons starts for real against Oral Roberts.