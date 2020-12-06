Thielen returns; Irv Smith Jr., Wonnum, Mattison out for Vikings against Jaguars

article

The Minnesota Vikings had no real surprises when pregame inactives came out 90 minutes before kickoff Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Irv Smith will miss his third game in four weeks, though he’s out this week due to a back injury. He had previously missed two games with a groin injury. Defensive lineman D.J. Wonnum will also miss his first game of the season after not practicing all week with back and ankle injuries.

The Vikings will also be without No. 2 running back Alexander Mattison, who reportedly had to have his appendix removed. That means Mike Boone and Ameer Abdullah are next in line to get carries behind Dalvin Cook.

It appears offensive lineman Ezra Cleveland will return after missing two games with an ankle injury suffered in Minnesota’s win at Chicago on Monday Night Football. The Vikings will also get back Adam Thielen, who missed last week’s game while on the reserve/COVID-19 list. He as activated earlier this week and practiced all week.

The Vikings' defense took a hit right before kickoff. Linebacker Eric Kendricks, the team's top tackler who also has three interceptions on the season, was ruled out for the game with a calf injury. He was limited in practice on Thursday and Friday with a calf injury, but didn't have an injury designation heading into Sunday's game. He appeared to get injured during pregame warm-ups.

Minnesota has won four of its past five games after going into the bye week with a 1-5 record. The Vikings can get back to .500 for the first time all season with a win over the Jaguars, and they’re one game out of a playoff spot with five to play.