'I'll do it again': Mike Zimmer not shying away from 4th down call

article

Mike Zimmer isn’t shying away from his decision to go for the win Sunday night on a 4th and inches play with less than two minutes to play in regulation at Seattle.

The Minnesota Vikings had run for 201 yards against the Seahawks, and opted to go for a first down rather than kick a field goal and have an eight-point lead with Seattle getting the ball back one final time. Convert the first down, and the Vikings can run out the clock, get a big road win and enjoy their flight home.

But Alexander Mattison didn’t get it, and Russell Wilson led the Seahawks to a game-winning touchdown with 15 seconds left.

The situation had social media buzzing. Some people agreed with the call, and it just didn’t work out. Others were clamoring to kick the field goal and put the game in the hands of the defense with an eight point lead. The problem? If Mattison bounces the play out to his right instead of going inside, he is virtually guaranteed a first down and might walk into the end zone.

“In that situation, I’m always going for the win. I don’t care, and we’ve done that many times and we’ll continue to do it. We had a half yard to go, we had been running the ball really well. I felt like their defense was tired and we hit two other fourth downs earlier in the ballgame. I’ll do it again,” Zimmer told reporters on Monday. “Next time it comes up, if you’ve got a chance to win the game, we’ve got to go for it. We’re probably not the last team that Russell Wilson will come back in the fourth quarter on.”

Advertisement

Zimmer also reflected on the Seahawks’ final offensive play of the game, Wilson hitting D.K. Metcalf for a 6-yard touchdown with Anthony Harris draped in coverage. A few plays before that, Metcalf made a 39-yard catch over Cameron Dantzler on 4th and 10. A stop there gives the Vikings a win.

Zimmer said while there was a defensive miscommunication on the touchdown, he gave credit to the Seahawks for making a play in a big spot.

“You go back and you wonder about it all the time, what could we have done better? Just going back through the process and thinking you’ve got to have a guy on Russell Wilson because he’s possibly going to scramble. We end up actually having a guy come off of a play off another guy because there’s a crossing route, which he should’ve stayed on his guy,” Zimmer said. They made a great play. The guy made a great throw and great catch. We’re probably not the last team that Russell Wilson will come back in the fourth quarter on.”

MRI on Dalvin Cook’s groin ‘went pretty well’

The Vikings held their breath when Dalvin Cook went out injured on the first offensive series of the third quarter, grabbing his left groin. He went to the locker room for evaluation, returned to the sideline and was in for one play before sitting out the rest of the game. To that point, Cook had 22 touches for 89 total yards and a touchdown.

Zimmer said Cook had an MRI on Monday, and that it “went pretty well. We’ll see how he does this week.”

It’s a safe bet the Vikings will take Cook’s latest injury with caution. He just signed a 5-year, $63 million extension, the 0-5 Atlanta Falcons visit U.S. Bank Stadium this Sunday and the Vikings have their bye after that.