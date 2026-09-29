How to watch Michigan vs. Minnesota football: TV channel, kickoff time and streaming

The Brief The University of Minnesota football team hosts Michigan this Saturday, and you can watch the game on FOX 9. The Gophers and Wolverines will play for the Little Brown Jug, a rivalry that dates back to 1903. Minnesota last won the game in 2014.



The University of Minnesota Golden Gophers football team is playing for a trophy this week, coming off an emotional 27-24 win at Washington to open Big Ten play.

The Gophers face the Michigan Wolverines this Saturday for the Little Brown Jug, and you can watch the game on FOX 9.

Michigan Minnesota game

What: Gophers football vs. Michigan, Big Ten football

When: 11 a.m. Saturday

Where: Huntington Bank Stadium

TV: FOX 9

Michigan vs. Minnesota matchup: Little Brown Jug rivalry

What we know:

The Gophers are seeking their first win over the Wolverines since 2014. Minnesota also hasn’t beaten Michigan at home since 1977, and coach P.J. Fleck wasn’t born yet. The series dates back to 1903.

The Gophers are 3-1 on the season, and 1-0 in Big Ten play. The Wolverines are 3-1, 0-1 in the Big Ten after a walk-off loss to Iowa. Fleck is 0-2 against Michigan.

Gopher Pregame Show

Local perspective:

Before Saturday’s kickoff, watch the Gopher Pregame Show on FOX 9 at 8 a.m. with Pierre Noujaim, KFAN sideline reporter Justin Gaard and Gophers’ analyst Ron Johnson.

The FOX 9 Gopher Pregame Show can also be watched on your smart TV with the free FOX LOCAL app.

FOX’s Big Noon Kickoff in Minneapolis

Why you should care:

FOX’s Big Noon Kickoff team is coming to Minneapolis for Saturday’s game. They’ll be staged outside the front of 3M Arena at Mariucci.

Coverage kicks off with the FOX 9 Gopher Pregame at 8 a.m., leading into Big Noon Kickoff at 9 a.m., before the game itself starts at 11 a.m. All of it can be watched on FOX 9.