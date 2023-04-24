Expand / Collapse search
How to watch Minnesota Twins vs. New York Yankees on FOX 9+ on April 25

By FOX 9 Staff
Minnesota Twins
FOX 9
Target Field article

Target Fields ticketing and concessions will be done exclusively on an app this season. The Twins are ditching paper ticketing and cash transactions due to COVID-19. 

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The Minnesota Twins will host the New York Yankees on Tuesday, April 25 — a game you can watch on FOX 9+.

The first pitch is at 6:40 p.m. at Target Field in Minneapolis. Coverage will begin at 6 p.m. with the Twins Live Pregame, followed by the game and then Twins Live Postgame. 

What time does the Twins-Nationals game start?

  • What: Minnesota Twins vs. New York Yankees
  • When: First pitch is at 6:40 p.m. on April 25
  • Where: Target Field in Minneapolis

 How can I watch the Twins game? 

How to watch FOX 9+. (FOX 9)

Watch the game on FOX 9+ for free, over the air without a subscription. You can watch it on channel 9.2. If you have cable, here's how to watch: Comcast 10/807, DirecTV 29, Dish 29, Mediacom 10/803, or Spectrum 10.