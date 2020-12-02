Houston Rockets agree to trade Russell Westbrook for John Wall, first round pick

article

Houston Rockets announced they have traded guard Russell Westbrook to the Washington Wizards for guard John Wall and a future first-round pick.

Rockets' General Manager Rafael Stone is estatic about the trade, "We're super-excited for John. We think he's a really, really good fit with our guys," he told FOX 26

The Russell Westbrook, 32, is now approaching his 13th season in the NBA.

Westbrook played 57 games with the Rockets last season, averaging 27.2 points, 7.9 rebounds, and 7.0 assists per game.

The Rockets are getting a stud in 30-year-old point guard John Wall. He was with the Wizards his entire career and maintained 20.7 points and 8.7 assists for a career average.

Wall will be reunited with his former college teammate Demarcus Cousins. The tandem teamed up in 2009 with the Kentucky Wildcats.

ESPN reported that the deal was made Wednesday afternoon after general managers Rafael Stone (Rockets) and Tommy Sheppard (Wizards) connected.

