Harrison Smith ejected from Vikings/Texans game for flagrant hit

article

The Minnesota Vikings were already thin in the secondary facing the Houston Texans, then safety Harrison Smith got ejected from the game late in the first half.

Smith, on a pass caught over the middle by Jordan Akins, lowered his head and led with his helmet on a tackle to bring Akins down. Smith was flagged on the play and subsequently ejected for the hit, deemed as flagrant.

NFL rules define a flagrant hit as extremely objectionable, conspicuous, unnecessary, avoidable or gratuitous. It doesn’t imply malice or intent to injure the player.

Smith made three tackles before getting ejected, and is one of the key pieces to a Vikings’ secondary lacking experience, already without Mike Hughes and Kris Boyd out Sunday.

The Texans got a field goal out of the drive, and Akins is out for the game in the concussion protocol.

Not only is Smith out for the rest of Sunday's game, he could be suspended for next week's game at Seattle. He'll likely at the very least be fined for the hit.