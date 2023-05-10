Gustavus baseball player, manager ejected after bat flip against St. Olaf

article

A Gustavus baseball player is going viral on social media after pimping a home run during a recent MIAC baseball game against St. Olaf, and fans were unhappy with the umpire’s decision.

Drake Siens hit a blast to left field against the Oles last weekend in the regular season finale, then launched his bat back toward the Gusties dugout. It should be noted that at the time, nobody was on base and Gustavus was trailing 5-3. They still trailed 5-4 after the blast.

Siens rounds the bases and after crossing home plate, is ejected by the umpire. Gustavus coach Brad Baker comes out to argue the ejection, and is also promptly ejected.

The video, posted by Jomboy Media on Twitter, has more than 270,000 views. The play-by-play announcer notices Siens getting ejected and says, "the bat flip was minor, to say the least, and becoming more commonplace in this game. Which in my opinion is just fine. Let the kids have fun if they want to celebrate with a bat flip."

Fans in the stands can be heard screaming, "Come on!," and "Are you enjoying your power?!"

It begs the question of how much is too much when it comes to celebrating mammoth home runs with bat flips. That’s especially when you’re still losing the game.

Gustavus went onto win the MIAC regular season title, but Siens will have to sit the first game of the playoffs when they face Bethel because of his ejection.