Gophers wrestler Gable Steveson earns Olympic bid with trials win

Gable Steveson is headed to Tokyo after the star Gophers wrestler topped his division in Olympic trials on Saturday.

Steveson took down Nick Gwiazdowski on Saturday in the 125kg finals. After winning, Steveson celebrated with his patented backflip on the mat.

The win at the Olympic trials comes just two weeks after Steveson took home the NCAA Championship. The junior, who missed out on a chance for another title last season due to the pandemic, is also a two-time Big Ten champion and had a 17-0 record during his junior season with the Gophers.

Steveson was joined by six Gophers alums at trials but was the only one to win a final.

The Tokyo Olympics are set to start in July.