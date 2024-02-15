Gophers volleyball releases 2024 Big Ten opponents

article

The University of Minnesota volleyball team on Thursday released its Big Ten opponents for the 2024 regular season.

The schedule will look a lot different than in years past, with Washington, Oregon, USC and UCLA joining the now 18-team conference. The Gophers, entering Keegan Cook’s second season, will face only three teams twice. They’ll have seven home-only opponents, and seven away-only opponents.

Here’s a look at how the schedule shakes out:

HOME AND ROAD OPPONENTS

Wisconsin, Michigan, Ohio State

HOME ONLY OPPONENTS

Indiana, Iowa, Maryland, Northwestern, Oregon, Purdue, Washington

ROAD ONLY OPPONENTS

Illinois, Michigan State, Nebraska, Penn State, Rutgers, UCLA and USC

That’s right, the Gophers have to go to UCLA and USC this season, as well as take trips to top programs in Nebraska and Penn State.

The Gophers went 17-13 overall and 12-8 in Big Ten play in Cook’s first season, good for fifth in the conference. Minnesota also earned its ninth straight NCAA Tournament appearance.

The Gophers will open the 2024 regular season Sept. 1-2 in Milwaukee against Stanford and defending NCAA champion Texas.