Gophers to welcome back full capacity at sporting events starting in fall

The University of Minnesota says its sports venues will be 100% open to fans starting this fall.

In a release Tuesday, Gophers Athletics said soccer, volleyball and football will be the first ticketed sports to welcome back fans at full capacity.

Minnesota opens the 2021 football season at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 2 when it hosts Ohio State. The team will also host Miami (Ohio), Bowling Green, Nebraska, Maryland, Illinois and Wisconsin this season.

In addition to the on-field action, tailgating, the Ski-U-March arrival, Gopher Garden activities, marching band performances, spirit squads and more will resume as normal.

The university also said it would be transitioning to mobile tickets for all its on-campus events starting in the fall. In the release, the school says the transition allows for "improved ticket delivery and management features."