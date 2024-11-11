Gophers taunt Wisconsin student section after overtime victory, weekend sweep

article

The University of Minnesota men’s hockey team is on fire, having won eight straight games after completing a weekend sweep of Wisconsin at the Kohl Center.

Brodie Ziemer scored a ridiculous goal on a mid-air tip in 3:21 into overtime for the game-winner for the Gophers. He then skated behind the net and pounded on the glass, letting the Wisconsin student section hear it. A few of his teammates joined him.

It was Ziemer’s third goal of the season, and the brooms came out.

Why it matters

The Gophers and Badgers are rivals in any sport. When you score a game-winner, you can celebrate, taunt and talk trash. Bob Motzko’s squad is on an eight-game win streak since an overtime loss to Omaha in Las Vegas. They’ve swept Minnesota-Duluth, St. Thomas, Penn State and the Badgers.

The Gophers are No. 6 in the current PairWise Rankings after a 9-1 start.

What’s next

The Gophers have a home-an-home series with Bemidji State. The two teams meet Thursday night at 3M Arena at Mariucci. The series heads to Bemidji on Saturday. You can watch both games on FOX 9 Plus!