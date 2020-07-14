Gophers' Tanner Morgan named to Davey O’Brien Quarterback Award watch list

article

University of Minnesota quarterback Tanner Morgan was one of the most efficient passers in the country last year, now he’s on a watch list to determine the top quarterback in college football.

Morgan on Tuesday was named to the Davey O’Brien National Quarterback Award watch list. The award goes annually to the best quarterback in college football. Morgan is one of 30 quarterbacks on the list, and one of four in the Big Ten.

Morgan was a Second Team All-Big Ten pick in 2019 after setting single-season records in passing yards (3,253), touchdowns (30), completion percentage (66 percent), passing yards per game (250.2), touchdown to interception ratio (4.28) and passing efficiency rating (178.7).

Minnesota is coming of an 11-2 season, its best in 115 years, which ended with a 31-24 win over Auburn in the Outback Bowl. Morgan is 15-4 as a starter for the Gophers, and has 4,654 career passing yards, which ranks ninth in program history. His 39 career passing touchdowns is currently fifth, and 299 completions is 10th.

Morgan is one of nine offensive starters back from a team that averaged 34.1 points per game.