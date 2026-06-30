Gophers football star Anthony Smith earns preseason All-America honor

The Brief Minnesota’s Anthony Smith has been named to the 2026 Walter Camp Preseason All-America Second Team. Smith is closing in on school records for tackles for loss and sacks. He has already received two preseason All-American honors this year.



A top Minnesota defensive lineman is getting national attention ahead of the new college football season.

Anthony Smith’s preseason honors and record chase

What we know:

Smith, a 6-6, 285-pound defensive lineman, was named to the 2026 Walter Camp Preseason All-America Second Team.

He is also a preseason First Team All-American according to Phil Steele Publications. Last season, Smith racked up 17.5 tackles for loss and 12.5 sacks, earning him a spot on the All-Big Ten First Team. He has 31 tackles for loss and 19.5 sacks in his Minnesota career.

Smith, a native of Shippensburg, Pennsylvania, is entering his final season with the Gophers. He is considered one of the most disruptive players in college football and is expected to be a key leader for Minnesota this year.

Chasing Minnesota’s all-time defensive marks

By the numbers:

The Minnesota career record for tackles for loss is 43.5, set by Willie VanDeSteeg from 2005-2008. The career sack record is 29.0, held by Karon Riley from 1999-2000. Smith is within striking distance of both records as he heads into his last season in Maroon and Gold. Smith’s achievements have put him in the national spotlight, and fans will be watching closely as he attempts to break these long-standing school records.

Johnson, Smith earn other All-America honors

Dig deeper:

Nine Gophers were recently recognized by Phil Steele Publications as either members of the Preseason All-American Team or Preseason Big Ten Team in advance of the 2026 season.



Headlining the list were defensive lineman Anthony Smith, and offensive lineman Greg Johnson, who were both named First Team All-American. Smith and Johnson were also named First Team All-Big Ten.



Linebacker Maverick Baranowski and defensive back John Nestor were recognized as Second Team All-Big Ten, while receiver Jalen Smith and TJ Thomas were named Third Team All-Big Ten. Thomas was recognized as a punt returner.



Rounding out the list were running back Darius Taylor, offensive lineman Nathan Roy and long snapper Alan Soukup, who were all honored as Fourth Team All-Big Ten.

Gophers at Big Ten Media Days

Why you should care:

The Gophers will be represented at Big Ten Media Days next month in Chicago by by linebacker Maverick Baranowski, quarterback Drake Lindsey and defensive lineman Anthony. The three-day event takes place July 28-30 at the Hilton Chicago, and the Gophers – along with head coach P.J. Fleck and running back Darius Taylor – will meet with the media on July 29.



Big Ten Football Media Days is the unofficial start of the season and provides an opportunity for media members to meet with coaches and student-athletes prior to the start of the season. Minnesota opens the 2026 season on Sept. 3 when it plays host to Eastern Illinois. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at Huntington Bank Stadium with television coverage on Peacock.