Gophers RB Mo Ibrahim a preseason candidate for Doak Walker Award

The University of Minnesota football team hasn’t started fall camp yet, and they’re already being nominated for preseason awards.

On Wednesday, Mo Ibrahim was named a preseason candidate for the 2021 Doak Walker Award, which goes annually to the top running back in college football. Ibrahim is back for his final season with the Gophers after being named the Big Ten Running Back of the Year, and a First Team All-Big Ten pick in 2020. Ibrahim was a semifinalist for the Doak Walker Award last year.

Despite playing in only seven games, Ibrahim led the Big Ten in rushing (1,076 yards) and rushing touchdowns (15). He’s already been named a preseason All-American by Athlon Sports, Phil Steele Publications and the Walter Camp Foundation.

Ibrahim is also one of 80 players on the Maxwell Award Watch List, which goes annually to the outstanding player in college football.

Ibrahim led the Big Ten in scoring, points per game, rushing yards per game (153.7) and all-purpose yards per game (168.4) last season. His 153.7 rushing yards per game was also a school record. He also tied a school record with four rushing touchdowns in a single game, at Maryland and at Illinois.

Ibrahim is ninth in program history with 2,840 career rushing yards in 28 games. His 31 rushing touchdowns is sixth in program history. He’s tied for the program lead with three 200-yard rushing games, and has eight straight 100-yard rushing games.

The Gophers, coming off a 3-4 season, open the 2021 regular season against Ohio State on Thursday, sept. 2, at Huntington Bank Stadium.