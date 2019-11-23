Gophers' QB Tanner Morgan cleared to play at Northwestern

article

The Gopher football team plays at Northwestern on Saturday looking to get one step closer to a Big Ten West title, and it appears they’ll have their starting quarterback Tanner Morgan.

According to multiple reports, Morgan has been cleared to play after being in the concussion protocol earlier this week. Morgan had to leave the game at Iowa last week after taking consecutive sacks on Minnesota’s final offensive drive in the 23-19 loss to the Hawkeyes at Kinnick Stadium.

Morgan was 25-of-36 passing for 369 yards and a touchdown before having to leave the game.

Morgan did not speak with local reporters on Tuesday, likely due to being in the concussion protocol.

He’s been one of the most efficient passers in the country this season, and is a big reason why the Gophers are 9-1 with two games to play. Morgan is completing 68 percent of his passes for more than 2,400 yards and 22 touchdowns with just four interceptions.

Morgan is 13-3 as the Gophers’ starting quarterback for his career.

The Gophers and Northwestern kick off at 11 a.m. Saturday in Evanston, Ill. If Minnesota wins and Wisconsin loses to Purdue later Saturday afternoon, the Gophers win the Big Ten West and would earn a spot in the Big Ten Championship game.