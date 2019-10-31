Gophers plan Maroon Madness with gold rally towels for Penn State game

Penn State White Out, meet the Minnesota Maroon Out.

Minnesota is hoping for Maroon Madness when the No. 13 Gophers host No. 5 Penn State on Saturday, Nov. 9 at TCF Bank Stadium. In an email to season ticket holders, the Gophers urged all fans to wear maroon to the game, with gold rally towels to be handed out at the gates.

The Minnesota-Penn State game kicks off at 11 a.m. It will be nationally televised on ABC. Tickets are still available at z.umn.edu/501h

It appears the Gophers will be in the Maroon Out spirit themselves, wearing all maroon with mirrored gold helmets.

Penn State and Minnesota are both unbeaten, setting the stage for the biggest Gophers football game in more than a decade. Speaking after Minnesota's thrashing of the Maryland Terrapins last Saturday, Gophers head coach P.J. Fleck said ESPN should bring its College Gameday pregame show to town for the November 9 matchup.

"I've said, I hope College Gameday really looks at our Twin Cities, our university, truly to bring Gameday here," he said. "We have 4 million people who live in the Twin Cities area. We are the only Division I school in the state of Minnesota. Everybody here is Gophers."

The Gophers are 8-0 for the first time since the 1940s. The team's game against Penn State is the start of a challenging stretch to finish the season, including a regular season finale against Wisconsin.