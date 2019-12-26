Gophers offensive coordinator leaving Minnesota for same job at Penn State

article

Minnesota Gophers football offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca is leaving the University of Minnesota’s program for the same job at Penn State University.

Nittany Lions football head coach James Franklin announced the move Thursday morning.

Ciarrocca spent the last three seasons as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach for the Gophers.

In 2019, the Gophers posted a 10-win regular season for the first time since 1905, including a win over then 5th-ranked Penn State.

The Gophers will play Auburn in the Outback Bowl on New Year’s Day, while Penn State will face Memphis in the Cotton Bowl on Saturday.

