Gophers men’s basketball to face Pittsburgh in ACC/Big Ten Challenge

The University of Minnesota men’s basketball team announced Monday it will travel to Pittsburgh this season as part of the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.

The Gophers will face the Panthers on Tuesday, Nov. 30, and the game time and broadcast info will be announced at a later date. The ACC/Big Ten Challenge is entering its 23rd year.

This year will mark the first time Minnesota will face Pittsburgh in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge, and just the fourth time the two teams have met in program history. The Gophers haven’t faced the Panthers since December of 1950, a 72-43 win for Minnesota.

The Gophers are 11-11 all-time in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. Last year, they came back from down 15 points to Boston College to claim an 85-80 win in overtime. Minnesota also beat Clemson, 78-60, in 2019 at Williams Arena.

Pittsburgh finished 10-12 overall last season, including 6-10 in ACC play.

Minnesota finished 14-15 last season, and has an almost entirely new roster after the program named Ben Johnson to replace Richard Pitino.