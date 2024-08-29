Gophers lose 2024 opener to North Carolina 19-17, start 0-1

article

The Brief The Gophers had their 2024 season-opener delayed by an hour due to Thursday's thunderstorms. Dragan Kesich, the reigning Big Ten Kicker of the Year, missed two field goals, including the potential game-winner for 47 yards out as time expired. The Gophers fall to 21-3 in non-conference play under P.J. Fleck



The University of Minnesota football team had to wait an extra hour to start its season due to Thursday’s thunderstorms, and the Gophers are 0-1 after a 19-17 loss North Carolina on a Gold Out at Huntington Bank Stadium.

Star running back Darius Taylor did not play due to an injury suffered during fall camp. The loss came down to a key turnover, the Tar Heels’ kicker executing and Gophers' kicker Dragan Kesich missing not once, but twice. The person behind the fireworks at Huntington Bank Stadium set them off mistakenly after Kesich's 47-yard walk-off kick missed wide right.

What it means

The Gophers fall to 21-3 in non-conference play under P.J. Fleck. They’re 0-1 and host Rhode Island next Saturday.

Kesich has 2 big misses

Kesich is normally reliable as a specialist, the reigning Big Ten Kicker of Year, but he missed twice Thursday. He clanked a 27-yarder off the right upright in the first quarter. He was set up for the game-winner from 47 yards out with four seconds left, but it hooked wide right.

North Carolina kicker Noah Burnette was a perfect 4-for-4.

The key play

Trying to scramble in the fourth quarter, Max Brosmer fumbled in Minnesota territory and North Carolina recovered. The Tar Heels got a field goal out of it to take a 16-14 lead with 9:05 to play. North Carolina added a 45-yarder with 1:44 to play that was the eventual game-winner.

Justin Walley makes Gophers’ first big play

The Gophers needed a big play after a rough start, and they got it from Justin Walley in the second quarter. Walley intercepted a Max Johnson pass and returned it 70 yards to the North Carolina 6-yard line. Two plays later Marcus Major scored from six yards out as Minnesota tied it 7-7.

Shaky first quarter

The first quarter looked like a Gophers’ team shaking off early nerves. The Gophers were flagged twice for an illegal formation on a punt, and P.J. Fleck had to burn a timeout to avoid a penalty for 12 defensive players on the field. Za’Quan Bryan dropped an interception that likely would’ve been a touchdown. On third-and-goal from the 9-yard line, Major got a straight handoff for a short gain, then Dragan Kesich clanked the 27-yard field goal off the right upright.

Jai’Onte McMillan forced a fumble on the ensuing possession deep in North Carolina territory, but it was negated by an Aidan Gousby holding penalty.

Offense has rough night

The Gophers brought in Brosmer to make the offense more dynamic and explosive. That’s going to take some time. He finished 13-of-21 for 166 yards, no passing touchdowns and lost a fumble.

His first score in a Minnesota jersey came from 1-yard out with 55 seconds left in the first half, and it gave the Gophers a 14-7 lead at the break. But the Gophers managed just 244 total yards, just four plays in the third quarter, were only 4-of-12 on third down and Brosmer was sacked five times.