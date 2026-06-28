Gophers’ Jaxon Howard hosting ‘My Brother’s Keeper’ football camp July 15

The Brief Gophers standout defensive lineman Jaxon Howard is hosting his annual summer football camp July 15 at Robbinsdale Cooper High School. The camp is free for all participants, and campers get free pizza after. Several Gophers' players will be at the camp as volunteer coaches. Howard played 13 games last season with the Gophers, finishing with 29 tackles.



The University of Minnesota football team convenes for fall camp in August.

The Gophers are currently in summer workouts, and use their time away from the practice field to give back to the community. Coming up in mid-July, Jaxon Howard will be hosting his summer football camp for the third straight year.

My Brother’s Keeper Football Camp

What we know:

Jaxon Howard, a defensive lineman with the Gophers entering his third year at Minnesota, will host the "My Brother’s Keeper" Football Camp on Wednesday, July 15.

The camp is for kids from first grade to eighth grade. It will be held at Robbinsdale Cooper High School, where Howard was a standout football player for the Hawks. The camp is free for all participants, with registration starting at 5 p.m. The camp will go from 6-8 p.m., and all participants will get free pizza and drinks.

Howard says several of his Gophers’ teammates will be on hand, and the camp will feature games and drills. Howard’s camp is entering its third year.

Jaxon Howard on the field

By the numbers:

Howard is back in Minnesota for his redshirt junior season. He signed with LSU out of high school, and came home to the Gophers after one season. In 2025, Howard played in all 13 games and made 29 tackles, with 5.5 tackles for loss and four sacks.