Gophers to host practice open to fans on Saturday, Aug. 2

The Brief The Gophers are hosting a practice open to fans on Aug. 2 at Huntington Bank Stadium. Fans attending are asked to contribute to the team's Diaper Drive, and bring a decorated oar. Minnesota is entering Year 9 under P.J. Fleck.



The University of Minnesota football team starts fall camp soon. The team announced Thursday that it will host a practice open to fans on Saturday, Aug. 2.

The Gophers call it "F.A.M.I.L.Y. Day," as it replaces the team’s annual open Spring Game. The Aug. 2 practice will be at 6 p.m. at Huntington Bank Stadium, and it’s free and open to the public.

Where should I park?

What we know:

Fans attending the practice should park in the Maroon, Gold or Victory Lots. There is ongoing construction near campus, so fans should give themselves extra time.

Fans can enter the stadium through Gate E on the southwest side. They’ll have access to watch practice from Sections 139-142, and Gate E will open at 5:30 p.m.

Donate to the Diaper Drive

Why you should care:

The Gophers will also be hosting their annual Diaper Drive. Fans coming to practice should bring disposable diapers and wipes, which will be donated to the Diaper Bank of Minnesota. They distribute them to Twin Cities families in need.

What you can do:

Fans can also bring customized oars that will be added to the tunnel inside Huntington Bank Stadium, where the players see them as they leave the locker room and enter the field.

Diapers and oars will be collected near Gate E prior to fans entering the stadium.

The Gophers are entering Year 9 under P.J. Fleck. He's 58-39 in eight seasons, and is coming off an 8-5 season that ended with a win in the Duke's Mayo Bowl.