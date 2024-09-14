Gophers host Nevada to close out non-conference schedule

The University of Minnesota football team hosts Nevada Saturday afternoon at Huntington Bank Stadium to close out the non-conference season.

The Gophers have a relatively clean injury report heading into kickoff. Quentin Redding is out for the season after suffering an injury on the opening kickoff last week against Rhode Island. The options to replace him at both kick and punt return include Jordan Nubin, and freshman Koi Perich, who had a 28-yard punt return and an interception last week.

Minnesota is 1-1 on the season and is looking to go 23-3 under P.J. Fleck in non-conference play over his eight seasons.

Why it matters

The Gophers are 17-point favorites over Nevada, and need a strong finish to the non-conference slate with Iowa coming to Minneapolis next Saturday. Minnesota is coming off a 48-0 win over Rhode Island. Max Brosmer threw for 271 yards and two touchdowns, Darius Taylor had 112 total yards and a touchdown and Jack Henderson recovered a fumble and had a pick-6 for Minnesota.

What’s up with the Wolfpack?

Nevada comes to town with a 1-2 record. They opened with a 29-24 loss to SMU, beat Troy 28-26 in Week 2 and is coming off a 20-17 loss to Georgia Southern.

It’s a game where the Gophers have to handle their business and not give the Wolfpack any hope early. There can’t be a mental letdown, with a rivalry game against the Hawkeyes next week.