Gophers hockey returns from winter break with work to do in Big Ten

The University of Minnesota men’s hockey team is back from its winter and holiday break, and there’s nobody happier about it than head coach Bob Motzko.

The Gophers returned from more than three weeks off with a 3-2 win over the U.S. National Under-18 Team on New Year’s Day. They opened 2024 with a home split of Colorado College, and swept Robert Morris in non-conference action 4-2 and 4-1 last weekend.

Students are back on campus, and there’s life outside of hockey again.

"It’s my favorite week of the year. The break, you get bored, it’s quiet around here. They go back to an apartment building that’s empty or a dorm that’s completely empty. To get that feel back and routine, we all love routine," Motzko said after Wednesday’s practice.

The Gophers are back with six Big Ten regular season series remaining before the postseason, and there’s work to do. Minnesota (12-6-4, 5-4-3-1 Big Ten) is on a three-game win streak, but is currently third in the Big Ten at 17 points. Michigan State and Wisconsin share the league lead at 30 points. Notre Dame is third with 18.

The Gophers are also 10th in the all-important PairWise Rankings.

The Gophers have won two straight regular season titles, and a lot can and will change over the last 12 games.

"The heat is on. This is the fun time of the year and we’ve got ourselves a battle on our hands. What a great way to be, the last couple years we were locked in by Thanksgiving," Motzko said. "But we’ve got a fight. We’re in a good spot right now, I like where we’re at. Now we’ve just got to go out and show it."

In the first half of the season, the Gophers were swept by Wisconsin, lost and tied with Michigan, split with Notre Dame, tied and beat Michigan State, split with Penn State and beat and tied Ohio State. The conference slate restarts with the Buckeyes.

With six Big Ten series left, it’s about stacking wins before the postseason.