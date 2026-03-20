Gophers defeat Green Bay in 1st round of NCAA tournament

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The Brief The Minnesota Gopher women's basketball team beat Green Bay after a big comeback in the fourth quarter of their first NCAA tournament game. The Gophers beat Green Bay 75-58 at the Barn, and will advance to the next round of the tournament.



The Gopher women's basketball team beat Green Bay in the NCAA tournament game Friday night at the Barn.

Gophers win in 4th quarter comeback

Local perspective:

The Barn had over 10,000 fans cheering on the Gopher women as they fought tooth and nail to win the first game in the NCAA tournament.

It was a close game for the first two quarters of the game, and at halftime, the Gophers were down by three points.

At the start of the third quarter, Green Bay came out and blitzed Minnesota, gaining a nine-point lead on the Gophers.

By the end of the third quarter, the Gophers trailed Green Bay by four points.

Eventually, Minnesota gained momentum, and tied the game in the fourth quarter.

That momentum kept rolling as the Gophers beat Green Bay 75-58.

This is the first time since 2018 that the Gophers women have been in the NCAA tournament.

What's next:

The Gophers will play Ole Miss at the Barn on Sunday in the next round of the tournament.