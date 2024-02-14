Gophers goaltender Justen Close a semifinalist for Mike Richter Award

article

University of Minnesota goaltender Justen Close has been named a top-10 finalist for the Mike Richter Award.

The honor goes annually to the top goaltender in college hockey. It’s Close’s second straight year being named a semifinalist. He’s been on the award’s watch list three straight years. Close is 17-7-5 in net for the Gophers this season as he’s faced the fifth-toughest schedule in the country. He has a 2.25 goals against average, and a .926t save percentage. They rank 10th and sixth in the nation perspectively.

Close has been named the Big Ten’s First Star of the Week in each of the past two weeks, and also three times total this season. He led the way this past weekend as the Gophers posted a pair of 3-0 shutouts against Penn State. He has a current scoreless streak of more than 179 minutes.

Close is 4-1 in his past five starts with a 0.59 goals against average and .981 save percentage, making 152 of a possible 155 saves over that time. He’s currently tied for the program record with 13 career shutouts in 84 starts. He’s seventh all-time with 57 career wins.

The winner of the Mike Richter Award will be announced at the NCAA Frozen Four in April at Xcel Energy Center.