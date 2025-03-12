Gophers football starts Spring Practice March 20, 2 practices open to fans

article

The Brief The University of Minnesota football team opens Spring Practice on March 20. Two practices are open to fans. One practice will be open to Dinkytown Athletes members on March 25. The other is for the general public on April 15. The Gophers went 8-5 last season, including a win over Virginia Tech in the Duke's Mayo Bowl.



The University of Minnesota football team will start Spring Practice on March 20, and the Gophers will have two workouts open to fans.

The spring schedule

Why you should care:

The Gophers will have one workout open to members of Dinkytown Athletes, set for Tuesday, March 25 at 4:15 p.m. It’s scheduled to be at the team’s indoor facility at Athletes Village, and open only to those who done to the school’s name, image and likeness collective. Members will get information about the practice directly from Dinkytown Athletes.

The Gophers will have another practice open to the general public at 4:15 p.m. on April 15, also set for the team’s indoor facility at Athletes Village.

Both practices will feature a diaper drive. Those diapers will be donated to the Diaper Bank of Minnesota.

Spring Game update?

Why you should care:

The Gophers have not said anything official about having a Spring Game to close out the offseason. Typically, football teams play a spring scrimmage after workouts that's been open to the public. Fleck and the Gophers have either canceled or modified theirs in recent years due to weather or other concerns. In the new era of the NCAA transfer portal and NIL, many programs are not having spring games.

P.J. Fleck enters Year 9 at Minnesota

Fleck's tenure:

The Gophers went 8-5 in 2024, including a win over Virginia Tech in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl.

Fleck is 56-39 in eight seasons at Minnesota, including a 33-36 mark in Big Ten play and a 6-0 record in bowl games. The Gophers open the 2025 regular season against Buffalo on Thursday, Aug. 28, at Huntington Bank Stadium.