Gophers football holding 2 spring practices open to public

article

The University of Minnesota football team announced late last week it is hosting two spring practices open to the public.

The Gophers will have open practices on Tuesday, March 28 and Tuesday, April 4, both at 5:15 p.m. The location for the practices will be determined closer to the day, and will depend on weather. The workouts are free to attend, and will allow for an early look at the 2023 Gophers ahead of the April 22 Spring Game at Huntington Bank Stadium.

The Spring Game will be at 11 a.m. and will be broadcast on Big Ten Network, as well as KFAN Radio. Fans coming to the game should bring a decorated oar that will be displayed in the tunnel a Huntington Bank Stadium as the players make their way to the field on game days.

Fans should also contribute to the team’s Diaper Drive near Tribal Nations Plaza. They go to the Diaper Bank of Minnesota, which distributes them to families in need.

The 2023 Gophers will look a lot different with the departures of Tanner Morgan, Mo Ibrahim and John Michael Schmitz to pro careers. Minnesota also had nine players, eight on defense, enter the NCAA transfer portal after the season.

The Gophers went 9-4 for the second straight season under PJ Fleck after beating Syracuse in the Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium.