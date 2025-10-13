Gophers face No. 25 Nebraska on short week after comeback win over Purdue

The Brief The Gophers football team hosts Nebraska Friday night at Huntington Bank Stadium in a game you can watch on FOX 9. P.J. Fleck is 6-1 against Nebraska with the Gophers, and 1-0 against current coach Matt Rhule. The Gophers forced four turnovers, including a Koi Perich pick-6, in Saturday's 27-20 win over Purdue.



The University of Minnesota football team is 4-2, and 2-1 in Big Ten play after a 27-20 win over Purdue on Homecoming Saturday night at Huntington Bank Stadium.

Now, the Gophers are tasked with a short week, having a rare Friday night home game.

Gophers vs. Nebraska on FOX 9

How to watch:

The Gophers host Matt Rhule and the Nebraska Cornhuskers Friday night at Huntington Bank Stadium. It’s a 7 p.m. kickoff, and you can watch the game on FOX 9. Before kickoff, watch the FOX 9 Gopher Pregame Show with Pierre Noujaim, KFAN sideline reporter Justin Gaard and Gophers’ analyst Ron Johnson.

P.J. Fleck and the Gophers are 6-1 against the Cornhuskers. Fleck is 1-0 against Rhule, a 13-10 win in the 2023 season-opener. The Cornhuskers are ranked No. 25 in the country, and are coming off a 34-31 win at Maryland to improve to 5-1.

"Everything we look at is a one-game championship season. This is Matt Rhule’s 2025 team. We’re 0-0 against Nebraska in my mind," Fleck said Monday.

Kerry Brown, Jai’Onte McMillan step up

What we know:

Koi Perich got the headlines for his fourth quarter pick-6 that was the game-winning score for the Gophers. It was one of four turnovers forced against Purdue.

Kerry Brown and Jai’Onte McMillan also had their big moments. Brown made a diving interception at the goal line to start the second quarter, a Boilermakers’ trick play that looked destined to be a touchdown. It would’ve given Purdue a 14-0 lead.

The Boilermakers got down to the Gophers’ 7-yard line with less than two minutes to play. On 4th-and-goal at the 7, McMillan broke up a pass at the goal line intended for Michael Jackson III. McMillian has seen increased snaps in the secondary with other players out injured.

"He is a selfless player. I’m just really proud of the selfless teammate that he is," Fleck said.

Fleck, Rhule are close friends

Dig deeper:

Fleck on Monday talked about his relationship with Matt Rhule. Away from football, the two are close friends. They even went to a Kenny Chesney concert together this past summer.

Friday night, the two are teaming up to raise awareness for breast cancer at Huntington Bank Stadium. Now in his third season at Nebraska, Rhule is 17-14 overall, and 8-13 in Big Ten play.