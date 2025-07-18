Gophers, Drake Lindsey start new era for Minnesota at quarterback

The Brief The Gophers football team starts fall camp later this month, and Drake Lindsey is the likely new starting quarterback entering the season. Lindsey will join Koi Perich, Darius Taylor and Anthony Smith at Big Ten Media Days next week in Las Vegas. Lindsey was a consensus four-star recruit in Arkansas, throwing for nearly 4,000 yards, 54 touchdowns and just three interceptions, winning a state championship as a high school senior.



The University of Minnesota football team starts fall camp at the end of the month, and all signs point to Drake Lindsey being the new leader of the offense.

What we know:

The redshirt freshman quarterback will be one of the players representing the Gophers at Big Ten Media Days next week in Las Vegas, Nev, along with Koi Perich, Darius Taylor and Anthony Smith. Lindsey got time in three games last year, going 4-for-5 for 50 yards and a touchdown. But 2025 will mark his first full season as the presumed starter.

He was essentially on Max Brosmer’s hip last season, and that’s a good mentor to learn from. Since spring football started, Lindsey has taken on a bigger leadership role.

"Since January it got thrusted on me to take the role. I’ve had a lot of help from the older guys, a lot of pressure, a lot of new opportunity, it’s really exciting," Lindsey said.

Lindsey taking over

Why you should care:

A consensus four-star recruit out of Arkansas, Lindsey finished his high school career with a state championship. As a senior, he threw for nearly 4,000 yards, 54 touchdowns and just three interceptions.

Not heavily recruited out of high school, Lindsey says he felt compelled to come to Minnesota. His grandfather, Jim Lindsey, played seven NFL seasons for the Vikings.

"Just the love they had for me, how much they seemed to want me from the get-go. Right as they started talking to me, it just seemed like I was the guy," Lindsey said. "They wanted me to come in here and make an impact on the program, it seemed like destiny with my grandfather playing in the NFL here. It just seemed like something was calling me here."

Dinner with Joe Burrow?

Dig deeper:

Lindsey was asked at Gophers Media Day what quarterback he would most like to have dinner with, dead or alive? His answer: Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow. The former LSU star has already played in a Super Bowl, and two AFC title games.

Lindsey says he’s most impressed by Burrow’s calm demeanor to match his quarterback play.

"I just finished watching ‘Quarterback’ on Netflix. That dude is just so awesome, like really cool," Lindsey said. "Crazy knowledge of the game, but just his presence and what he brings to the team. His swagger, his aura that he brings to the field. It’s always shown."

If Lindsey can come even remotely close to Burrow’s talent, big things are in store for the Gophers.

‘It’s my job to stay healthy’

After a freshman season interrupted by injuries, Gophers’ star running back Darius Taylor bounced back last season. He started 11 games, missing the opener, and ran for 986 yards and a team-high 10 touchdowns. He also had 350 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

What they're saying:

He’ll be a valuable weapon for a young quarterback like Lindsey. His health remains the top priority, because Taylor being on the field gives the Gophers a much better chance to win.

"It’s my job to stay healthy, my job to be out on the field, be available for the team, help the team win the best I can. Whatever it takes for us to win, I’ll do," Taylor said.