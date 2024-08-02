Gophers’ Dragan Kesich named to Lou Groza Place Kicker Award watch list

University of Minnesota kicker Dragan Kesich on Friday was named to the Lou Groza Place-Kicker Award watch list.

Why it matters

Kesich is one of 30 kickers across the country to be put on the list, and one of seven from the Big Ten. Kesich was a semifinalist for the award last year, when he was also the Big Ten’s Kicker of the Year and was a First-Team All-Big Ten pick.

By the numbers

Kesich went 23-of-27 on field goals last season and was a perfect 27-of-27 on point after attempts. He led the Gophers in scoring with 96 points. He was 6-of-6 from 20-29 yards, 8-of-10 from 30-39 yards, 5-of-6 from 40-49 yards and 3-of-4 from 50=plus yards. His longest made kick of the season went for 54 yards, which he did against both Michigan and Ohio State. That’s also the fifth-longest made kick in program history.

Kesich is second in program history with 23 made field goals in a season, and his 85.1 conversion rage is third. He had a streak of 10 straight made kicks last season.

Kesich also had the kickoff duties, and forced touchbacks on 53 of his 63 kickoffs. That 85.4 percentage rate ranked fourth in the country.

Earlier this month, Darius Taylor was named to the Maxwell Award watch list, and Aireontae Ersery was named to the Outland Trophy watch list.

What's next

The Gophers open the 2024 regular season on Thursday, Aug. 29 against North Carolina at Huntington Bank Stadium, a game you can watch on FOX 9.