Gophers’ DB John Nestor earns Big Ten weekly honor

The Brief Gophers' defensive back John Nestor is the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week after helping lead Minnesota to a 17-7 win over Wisconsin on Saturday to retain Paul Bunyan's Axe. Nestor had two interceptions, a fumble recovery and nine tackles in the win. The Gophers beat the Badgers for the fourth time in five years.



University of Minnesota defensive back John Nestor was honored by the Big Ten on Monday after helping lead the Gophers to a 17-7 win over Wisconsin to retain Paul Bunyan’s Axe.

John Nestor earns Big Ten defensive honor

What we know:

Nestor, a transfer from Iowa, was named the Big Ten’s Defensive Player of the Week. He had two interceptions, a fumble recovery and recorded nine tackles as the Gophers’ beat Wisconsin to finish the regular season 7-5.

They got their fourth win over the Badgers in five seasons as fans ran onto the field after the game to celebrate with players and get close to the Axe.

Nestor makes history

Why you should care:

Nestor had both of his interceptions in the third quarter, making him the first Gophers’ player to have multiple interceptions in a quarter since Tyler Nubin in 2022. His first interception came off a Maverick Baranowski deflection, and he jumped a route on the second turnover, returning it 68 yards.

"Our defense was flying around," Nestor said after the win. "Everybody does their own job and, you know, everyone doing their job at such a high level, wherever the plays may fall, that’s where they fall. And you know, tonight as a defense, I thought we played exceptionally."

According to Stathead, no FBS player since at least 1995 has had a game with at least nine tackles, two tackles for loss, two interceptions and a fumble recovery.

Nestor had two interceptions earlier this season against Northwestern State, a 66-0 win. He joins Antoine Winfield Jr. as the only Gophers’ player since 2000 to have multiple games in a season with two interceptions. Winfield did it in 2019.

Gophers await bowl opponent

What's next:

The Gophers (7-5, 5-4) will learn their bowl opponent and destination after the conference championship games are played, and the 12-team College Football Playoff is finalized. They’re headed to their seventh bowl game under P.J. Fleck, and have won all six.