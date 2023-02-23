Gophers DB Beanie Bishop leaving Minnesota, entering NCAA Transfer Portal

article

Beanie Bishop’s time with the University of Minnesota football program is over after just one season.

Bishop posted to social media on Thursday his intentions to leave the Gophers and enter the NCAA transfer portal as a graduate transfer.

"Thank you Minnesota. I have entered the portal as a graduate transfer," Bishop posted to Twitter.

Bishop came to the Gophers in 2022 from Western Kentucky, using his one-time free transfer from the NCAA. He finished the season with 29 tackles, including 20 solo stops, had one sack and one pass break-up. He was set to take on a bigger role in the Gophers’ secondary in 2023, joining Justin Walley, Ryan Stapp and Tyler Nubin before declaring his intentions to leave the program.

He was a First Team All-Conference USA pick in 2021, and made 76 tackles in 36 career games at Western Kentucky.

Bishop is the seventh defensive player, and eighth total, to leave the Gophers after a 9-4 season in 2022. He joins Braelen Oliver, Austin Booker, Gage Keys, Jalen Glaze, Michael Dixon and Steven Ortiz.