Gophers: Dawn Plitzuweit finalizes Minnesota coaching staff

Exactly one week ago, Dawn Plitzuweit was introduced as the new University of Minnesota women’s basketball coach.

On Monday, Plitzuweit officially announced her coaching staff for the 2023-24 season. Three assistants that followed her from South Dakota to West Virginia are doing the same to the Gophers. Jason Jeschke, Aaron Horn and Ariel Baker were named to her staff.

Featured article

"I am incredibly excited and thankful to have the opportunity to continue working alongside Jason, Aaron and Ariel," Plitzuweit said. "We have great synergy and connectivity as a staff, and we have continued to learn and grow together over the years. I know that our players, staff, recruits and fans will be fired up when they have a chance to meet all three of our coaches as well."

It’s a collection that overall has gone to five NCAA Tournaments, including the last four consecutively with this past season at West Virginia, and three prior with the Coyotes.

Jeschke has been with Plizuweit for the last six seasons, and in five years at South Dakota, helped lead that program to a 135-27 mark, including a 73-15 record in Summit League play.

Horn has been on Plitzuweit’s staff the last seven seasons. Braker has been on Plitzuweit’s staff for two years, serving as the recruiting coordinator in South Dakota.

TOP-100 RECRUIT GRACE GROLCHOSKI COMMITS TO GOPHERS

Less than a week after being introduced as the next Gophers’ head coach, Plitzuweit landed her first high school commitment to Minnesota. Wisconsin standout Grace Grolchoski, previously committed to West Virginia, is joining Plizuweit with the Gophers.

She’s the No. 98-ranked player in the 2023 class, won two state championships and scored 2,294 career points. In her final season, she averaged 24.7 points, 9.4 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 2.8 steals per game. She had 13 double-doubles on a team that went 28-1.

The Gophers were her third college commitment. She originally pledged to Arizona State before their coach retired. She then chose Plitzuweit and West Virginia, and kept that commitment in coming to the Gophers.