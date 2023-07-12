Gophers: Chris Autman-Bell on coming back from 2022 knee injury: 'Never give up'

article

Chris Autman-Bell had to fight back tears Wednesday as the University of Minnesota football team held its on-campus media day.

Autman-Bell was poised to be the Gophers’ top receiver last season, and had visions of leading the team to Indianapolis to chase a Big Ten championship. Then after 11 catches for 214 yards and one touchdown, his 2022 season came to an end against Colorado. After making a catch late in the first half, he took an awkward fall to the turf and tore the ACL and meniscus in his right knee.

His season was over.

"I broke down in tears as soon as I did it. I felt like the stadium kind of went silent in a way. It was a heartbreaking feeling. I was warming up and it was going to be a good season, it was heartbreaking. But I’m almost back now, that’s the biggest thing," Autman-Bell said Wednesday.

He also knew almost immediately he would be coming back for his seventh season at Minnesota. In 47 games, he’s 12th all-time in school history with 125 career catches. He’s ninth with 1,970 yards, and tied for 13th with 13 touchdowns. He also has a reception in 41 straight games.

Most importantly to him, he’ll leave Minnesota with two degrees.

"I’m not going to lie, I do not like school at all," Autman-Bell joked. "But my biggest thing was probably my mom telling me that no matter how many touchdowns are scored, no matter what I did in life, you have two degrees from one of the top universities in the world. That’s one of the biggest things ever. My mom is really the only one that graduated that level in my family, and for me to get two of them is awesome. I’m going to start crying now, to see the tears in my mom’s face and to see her smile, it was awesome."

Autman-Bell says he leaned on his mom, girlfriend, friends, teammates and coaches to work back from last season’s injury. His mom is probably his greatest inspiration.

"I started ball when I was 3 or 4, and for me to get to this point, it took nothing but dedication and hard work from her. Supporting me, paying for all these trips, camps, she’s literally my superhero and that’s who I look up to, that’s my idol," Autman-Bell said. "My mom did so much for my family, she worked overnights, still working them now. I literally work my hardest every day just so I can retire in the future. She’s literally everything to me.

One thing he’s learned about himself in the recovery process? He’ll never give up.

"Just the grit, everything I’ve been through, just how I power through everything and just keep going. One thing I learned about myself is that I just never give up, no matter what," Autman-Bell said. "Life will never be an easy coast through, you’ve just got to keep going."

Autman-Bell and the Gophers have about another six days of summer workouts before a break. They start fall camp in early August, and the 2023 season starts against Nebraska on Thursday, Aug. 31 in a game you can watch on Fox 9.

"I don’t care about any stats or anything clout-wise. I just want to lace my cleats up and just put on a Minnesota helmet just one more time for these last 12 games and whatever comes after," Autman-Bell said. "I just want to strap my cleats up one more time, lace up one more time and give it everything I got each game."