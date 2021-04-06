Gophers’ center Liam Robbins enters NCAA transfer portal

article

University of Minnesota men’s basketball center Liam Robbins became the seventh player from the 2020-21 roster to enter the NCAA transfer portal on Tuesday.

Robbins came to the Gophers last season after transferring from Drake, both to be closer to his uncle, assistant coach Ed Conroy, and his cousin, Hunt Conroy. After a 14-15 season, the Gophers parted ways with Richard Pitino, and he’s since been replaced by Ben Johnson, leaving Conroy’s future with Minnesota up in the air.

Robbins started 23 games last season, averaging 11.7 points and 6.6 rebounds per game. He was also the top shot blocker in the Big Ten. He missed the last six games of the season with an ankle injury as the Gophers limped into the Big Ten Tournament on a seven-game losing streak.

Robbins now joins Marcus Carr, Jamal Mashburn Jr., Tre Williams, Sam Freeman, Martice Mitchell and Gabe Kalscheur as Gophers from last season to enter the transfer portal.

In two weeks as head coach, Johnson has gotten verbal commitments from transfers Jamison Battle, Luke Loewe and E.J. Stephens. Both Gach and Isaiah Ihnen are also expected to return next season.