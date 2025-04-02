Gophers beat Belmont 75-63 to win WBIT Championship

article

The Brief The Gophers women's basketball team beat Belmont 75-63 Wednesday night to claim their first WBIT Championship. Tori McKinney had 26 points. Mallory Heyer had 18 points and 16 rebounds. Minnesota finishes 25-11 in its second season under Dawn Plitzuweit.



The University of Minnesota women’s basketball team is finishing Year 2 under Dawn Plitzuweit with a championship.

The Gophers beat Belmont 75-63 Wednesday night to win the WBIT title, women’s college basketball’s version of the NIT. It was Minnesota’s first WBIT appearance.

How it happened

Why you should care:

The Gophers got out to an early 11-2 lead over the Bruins and got the wire-to-wire win. Minnesota led 37-23 at half and by as many as 24 points in the second half. Belmont got as close as eight points before the Gophers pulled away.

Tori McKinney led Minnesota with a career-high 26 points, shooting 10-of-14 from the field and 4-of-7 from the perimeter. Mallory Heyer had a double-double with 18 points and 16 rebounds, and Amaya Battle had 17 points, seven rebounds and five assists.

The Gophers shot 9-of-23 from the perimeter as a team, while holding Belmont to 33.3 percent from the field overall.

Bright future for Gophers

What's next:

Minnesota’s season ends with a 25-11 overall record. The Gophers finished on a five-game win streak. They’ll get Mara Braun back from a season-ending foot injury, and Taylor Woodson back from a knee injury.