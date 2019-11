Sunday's Minnesota Gophers women's hockey game against the Wisconsin Badgers went into a shootout after a scoreless overtime.

That's when forward Amy Potomak reached into her bag of tricks and pulled out this between-the-legs trick shot.

The Gophers won the shootout, and ended up taking five points from the Badgers over the weekend.

The goal was also the No. 1 play on SportsCenter's Top 10 plays Monday.