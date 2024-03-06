Gopher Coaches Show: Tournament time for Minnesota women’s basketball

This week on the FOX 9 Gopher Coaches Show, it’s tournament time for the University of Minnesota women’s basketball team.

The Gophers have faced some adversity this season, with Mara Braun and Sophie Hart going down injured, and have a 15-14 record heading into the Big Ten Tournament against Rutgers Wednesday night. That includes a 5-13 record in league play, and ending the regular season with a 56-point loss to Penn State.

Minnesota can possibly secure a WNIT bid with at least one win in the conference tournament.

On Monday’s Gopher Coaches Show, Dawn Plitzuweit sat down with FOX 9’S Ahmad Hicks and KFAN’s Justin Gaard to talk about the season leading up to the league tournament. Braun also joined the show to talk for the first time publicly since her season ended with a foot injury at Illinois.

Ahmad Hicks also features graduate student Janay Sanders. Watch the video for this week’s full episode of the FOX 9 Gopher Coaches Show!