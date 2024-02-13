Gopher Coaches Show: Ben Johnson talks loss to Iowa

The Gopher Coaches Show continues on FOX 9 this week, and we’re chatting men’s basketball with Ben Johnson.

The Gophers went to Iowa City on Super Bowl Sunday and had a 62-42 lead on the Hawkeyes with 15 minutes to play. Then Dawson Garcia got hurt, and everything changed. Iowa closed the game on a 48-23 run, and the Gophers left with a 90-85 loss to the Hawkeyes. Minnesota falls to 15-8 on the season, and 6-6 in Big Ten play after being unable to get their third road win of the season. It also snapped a three-game win streak.

FOX 9’s Ahmad Hicks and KFAN’s Justin Gaard talk with Coach Johnson about the loss, the season so far and what’s ahead. That starts with a tough road match-up at No. 2-ranked Purdue Thursday night.

Ahmad Hicks also profiles guard Elijah Hawkins, who came to Minnesota after leading Howard University to its first NCAA Tournament appearance last year. The two talk basketball, and his internship on Capitol Hill.

Watch the video for this week’s full episode of the Gopher Coaches Show!