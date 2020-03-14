Expand / Collapse search

'Garbage Can Basketball': With no sports to cover, FOX 9's Sports Department gets creative, has some fun

FOX 9

With so many sports cancelled or suspended, the FOX 9 Sports Department is looking for anything to cover. Luckily, one of FOX 9's photojournalists might be the greatest "Garbage Can Basketball" player of all time. Watch as the FOX 9 Sports team has some fun during what is the slowest sports day in a long time.

(FOX 9) - With almost all professional, collegiate and amateur sports suspending or cancelling their seasons amid the coronavirus, there is very little for the FOX 9 Sports Department to cover. 

In their undying hunger for sport, the team turned its attention to the office passtime of "Garbage Can Basketball," and had some fun. 

Watch as the Saturday sports team tries to catch up with a FOX 9 Photojournalist who just can't miss.