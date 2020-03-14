'Garbage Can Basketball': With no sports to cover, FOX 9's Sports Department gets creative, has some fun
(FOX 9) - With almost all professional, collegiate and amateur sports suspending or cancelling their seasons amid the coronavirus, there is very little for the FOX 9 Sports Department to cover.
In their undying hunger for sport, the team turned its attention to the office passtime of "Garbage Can Basketball," and had some fun.
Watch as the Saturday sports team tries to catch up with a FOX 9 Photojournalist who just can't miss.