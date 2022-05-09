Fox 9 Sports Now: Jim Rich talks Wild-Blues with Glenn ‘Chico’ Resch

The Minnesota Wild and St. Louis Blues return to St. Paul on Tuesday tied 2-2 after the Blues got a 5-2 win over the Wild on Sunday in Game 4.

The series is now a best-of-three, with a Game 7, if necessary, at Xcel Energy Center on Saturday. The Wild beat the Blues 5-1 in St. Louis on Friday to take a 2-1 lead in the series, and could’ve taken complete control of the series with a win Sunday afternoon.

After losing Game 4, the Wild is now guaranteed to have one more game in St. Louis. The winner on Tuesday takes a 3-2 lead, and has a chance to close out the best-of-seven series on Thursday or Saturday. Kirill Kaprizov tied a franchise record with his fifth goal of the series, joining Marian Gaborik and Wes Walz. But the Wild is just 2-for-17 on the power play in four games, and the Blues have scored 12 goals in four games.

The Wild responded after a 4-0 loss in Game 1 with a dominating 6-2 win in Game 2, then had another dominant showing in a 5-1 win over the Blues on Friday before the Game 4 loss.

Sunday night on Fox 9 Sports Now, Jim Rich talked with Glenn "Chico" Resch about the series. He’s a Stanley Cup champion and is an analyst for legendary play-by-play man Doc Emrick.

