Edina PXG store manager Derek Holmes shoots opening 79 at PGA Championship

article

Cottage Grove native and local PGA club pro Derek Holmes got the thrill of a lifetime Thursday after qualifying for the PGA Championship last week.

Holmes, an Anoka High School graduate, teed it up among the best in golf in the opening round at the Ocean Course at Kiawah Island in South Carolina for one of professional golf’s four major championships. Holmes was 1-under par after three holes, but finished with a 7-over par 79.

Holmes had a whirlwind front nine, making birdies on the par-4 No. 3 and par-3 No. 6. He followed that first birdie with a double bogey six on No. 4, then made bogeys on Nos. 6 and 8 to finish the front nine at 2-over par 38.

Holmes didn’t have a birdie on the back nine, made three bogeys and had a double bogey six at the par-4 No. 15. He finished with a back nine 41, 5-over par, to finish with a 79, which is currently 150th with half the field still to take the course Thursday afternoon.

He’ll play again Friday, likely needing to go low if he wants to advance to the weekend. The field gets cut after Friday’s play to the low 70 scores and ties.

Holmes got the chance to participate in a qualifier by being a member of the Minnesota Section of the PGA. In addition to managing the Minneapolis PXG golf store, located in Edina, he's an assistant golf professional at Dellwood Country Club. He's one of the 20 PGA club professionals in this year's field.

FORMER GOPHERS STAR ERIK VAN ROOYEN SHOOTS 72

Advertisement

Former University of Minnesota standout Erik van Rooyen is in a tie for 38th after opening his PGA Championship with an even-par 72. He eagled the par-5 No. 11 and birdied No. 12 before making a bogey on No. 18 to shoot 2-under par 34 on his front nine. He started the back side with a double bogey, then bogeyed two of the next three holes before a birdie at No. 5. He had a bogey at No. 7 and shot a 2-over par 38 to finish the day.