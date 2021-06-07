Wild coach Darby Hendrickson hosts Hendrickson Foundation Hockey Festival

With the Minnesota Wild season recently coming to a close, assistant coach Darby Hendrickson hosted the annual Hendrickson Foundation Hockey Festival in Blaine over the weekend.

The Hendrickson Foundation aims to enrich the lives of kids and people with disabilities, and their families, through the game of hockey. The organization’s focus is to make the game accessible to all who want to play the game by supporting adaptive and Warrior hockey programs through their growth and participation across the country.

Hendrickson joined Jim Rich Sunday night on Fox 9 Sports Now to talk about the Hendrickson Foundation Hockey Festival. The event was three days and featured more than 60 teams, and is in its fifth year.

The Hendrickson Foundation will host its annual Golf Fundraiser on Aug. 12 at Legends Golf Club in Prior Lake.