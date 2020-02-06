D'Angelo Russell arrives in Minnesota following Timberwolves trade

New Minnesota Timberwolves acquisition D'Angelo Russell has officially made it to Minnesota.

He landed at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport Thursday night.

There to meet him were teammate Karl-Anthony Towns as well as members of the Timberwolves front office, including President of Basketball Operations Gersson Rosas.

The Golden State Warriors agreed to trade D’Angelo Russell to the Timberwolves for Andrew Wiggins in a blockbuster deal. The trade also included the Timberwolves’ 2021 protected first-round draft pick and a 2021 second-round pick in exchange for the Warriors sending Jacob Evans and Omari Spellman to Minnesota.