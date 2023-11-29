Following reports on Tuesday that Mark Cuban intended to sell his majority stake in the Dallas Mavericks, the new potential owners issued a statement about the potential sale.

The statement from the Adelson and Dumont family confirms that they have entered into efforts to purchase the Mavericks.

Miriam Adelson is the fifth-richest woman in the world and widow of casino magnate Sheldon Adelson.

Patrick Dumont is Adelson's son-in-law and President and Chief Operating Officer of Las Vegas Sands Corp.

The effort to buy the Mavericks still needs to be approved by the NBA.

The statement says the family is hopeful that the purchase can be closed by the end of the year.

Read the full statement here:

Statement from the Adelson and Dumont families regarding the Dallas Mavericks:

The Adelson and Dumont families have entered into binding purchase agreements to acquire majority ownership and the right to serve as Governor of the Dallas Mavericks.

The families are targeting a closing of the transaction by year-end, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions and approval of the NBA Board of Governors.

The Dallas Mavericks are one of the world’s most successful and recognizable sports franchises. The team has won an NBA championship, has a long history of attracting international superstars and has been supported by a dedicated and passionate fanbase and leadership group led by Mark Cuban.

The Adelson and Dumont families are honored to have the opportunity to be stewards of this great franchise. Through our commitment and additional investment in the team, we look forward to partnering with Mark Cuban to build on the team’s success and legacy in Dallas and beyond.

The goal is to win and to have a team that proudly represents the greater DFW area and serves as a strong and valuable member of the local community.

We believe that with this partnership and our commitment to the team, the community and the fans, the future is bright for the Dallas Mavericks.