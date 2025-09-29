Chris Finch says Timberwolves' star Anthony Edwards has DNA to be NBA MVP

The Brief The Minnesota Timberwolves are hosting media day on Monday before opening training camp for the 2025-26 season. The Timberwolves are coming off their second straight run to the Western Conference Finals. Tim Connelly said Anthony Edwards can be one of the greatest players of all time. Chris Finch said he has the DNA to be the NBA's MVP.



The Minnesota Timberwolves are hosting their media day on Monday at Target Center, before they open training camp for the 2025-26 season on Tuesday.

The Timberwolves are coming off their second straight run to the Western Conference Finals, and are entering their fifth full season with Chris Finch as head coach. Not surprisingly, there was plenty of talk about not only the expectations for the season ahead, and the next step for Anthony Edwards. Finch says he can be the NBA’s MVP.

‘He can be one of the greatest of all time’

Why you should care:

Edwards played all but three regular season games last year, and averaged 27.6 points, 5.7 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game while shooting nearly 40 percent from the perimeter. He’s entering his sixth season in Minnesota, and is averaging 23.9 points per game for his career.

The Timberwolves will go as far as Edwards can take them.

"We think he’s not only a great player, but can be one of the greatest players of all time," Timberwolves front office head Tim Connelly said.

Finch said Edwards has the DNA to be the NBA’s MVP. He’s finished seventh in voting two straight years.

"Continue to be that every night player at a high level that we know he can be, which is what you need to do if you want to be MVP in this league," Finch said. "I certainly think he has the DNA for it, he just has to embrace it."

‘All MVP’s win at a high level’

Anthony Edwards reacts:

After getting high praise from Connelly and Finch on Monday, Edwars was asked during his turn at the podium what it would take for him to win the NBA MVP.

"We’ve got to win. All MVP’s win at a high level. Average a whole bunch of points. I think that’s the main recipe, win and average a whole bunch of points," Edwards said.

He also said to make the next step and reach the NBA Finals, the Timberwolves have to gel during the summer. He talked about not knowing when teammates held summer camps for kids. He said the best NBA teams care about each other.

"I think it starts in the summer time, winning starts with being together. We can’t wait until the All-Star break to try to become a team, we’ve got to do it now," Edwards said.

Timberwolves 2025-26 roster

What we know:

The Timberwolves return largely the same roster from last season. That includes bringing back Naz Reid and Julius Randle, who both could’ve tested free agency. The Timberwolves lost Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Luka Garza to free agency after the season.

What's next:

Player interviews continue Monday, so stay with FOX 9 for more details from media day. The Timberwolves hold their first practice on Tuesday.