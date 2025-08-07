Cheryl Reeve condemns adult toys being thrown on WNBA courts

The Brief Minnesota Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve on Thursday condemned multiple recent incidents of adult toys being thrown on the court during WNBA games. Reeve says it's the latest version of female professional athletes being sexualized, and it's not funny. The people responsible need to be held accountable. Reeve and the Lynx host the Washington Mystics Friday night at Target Center.



Minnesota Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve spoke with reporters after practice on Thursday at Mayo Clinic Square, and before the session was over, she addressed "disruptions" at recent WNBA games.

Adult toys being thrown on courts

The backstory:

In at least two recent games going back to July 29, fans threw adult toys onto the court during live play. A group of cryptocurrency enthusiasts are taking responsibility for the incidents, saying it was "not intended to be sexist." They say it’s to spread awareness about a culture they want to promote, sparked by jokes and pranks.

Reeve didn’t find it funny, and put out a call to action as she was wrapping up her media session.

What Cheryl Reeve said:

"This has been going on for centuries, the sexualization of women, this is the latest version of that. It’s not funny, and it should not be the butt of jokes on any radio shows or in print, or in any comments. The sexualization of women is what’s used to hold women down, and this is no different, this is just its latest form," Reeve said. "We should write about it in that way, and these people doing this should be held accountable. We’re not the butt of the joke, they’re the problem, and we need to take action."

Lynx host Washington Mystics Friday

What's next:

The Lynx are back in action Friday night, hosting the Washington Mystics at Target Center. The Lynx own the WNBA’s best record at 25-5, and are a league-best 15-1 at home this season.

They have a 5.5-game lead over the New York Liberty for the top spot in the WNBA, and remain without Napheesa Collier, who is sidelined with an ankle injury.

The Lynx also have a stretch, coming up with three straight games against the Liberty, two in New York.