Brian Flores lawsuit against NFL: Supreme Court won't intervene

The Brief Brian Flores, Minnesota Vikings defensive coordinator and former Dolphins head coach, sued the NFL and several teams for alleged race discrimination and retaliation. The Second Circuit ruled that the NFL cannot require coaches to have discrimination claims decided by the league’s own commissioner. The Supreme Court is being asked to review, but the brief argues there is no legal conflict or broad public impact justifying review.



A high-profile legal fight involving Minnesota Vikings' defensive coordinator Brian Flores is challenging whether the NFL can require coaches to have discrimination claims decided by the league’s own commissioner.

How the lawsuit started, what’s at stake

What we know:

Flores filed a lawsuit on Feb. 1, 2022, against the NFL and three teams — the Miami Dolphins, New York Giants and Denver Broncos — alleging race discrimination under federal and state laws. Flores claimed he was fired by the Dolphins and not hired by the Giants or Broncos due to systemic race discrimination in the league.

The lawsuit expanded on April 7, 2022, when two other coaches, Steve Wilks and Ray Horton, joined Flores. They added claims against the Arizona Cardinals, Tennessee Titans and Houston Texans, including allegations of retaliation and more instances of race discrimination. The NFL and the teams tried to force all these claims into arbitration, arguing that various contracts required disputes to be decided by the NFL commissioner, Roger Goodell.

Flores argued this setup was unfair, saying, "The NFL commissioner was inherently biased towards the NFL and its teams because, the NFL is a defendant and he is the NFL’s chief executive, he has financial incentives and professional obligations to act in the NFL and teams’ best interest, he works for and reports to the teams, including those named as defendants, and serves completely at their leisure."

The district court agreed in part, sending some claims to arbitration but refusing to compel arbitration for others, especially where Flores had no direct contract with the teams involved.

The Second Circuit’s decision and why it matters

The backstory:

The Second Circuit Court of Appeals sided with Flores on two main points. First, it found that making the NFL commissioner the sole decider of discrimination claims "offends basic presumptions of our arbitration jurisprudence by submitting Flores’ statutory claims to the unilateral, substantive and procedural discretion of the principal executive of one of his adverse parties."

Second, the court ruled that this setup violated the "effective vindication doctrine," which says arbitration is only allowed if the employee can actually enforce their legal rights in the process.

The court said Flores could not "effectively vindicate his statutory anti-discrimination rights if forced to submit his statutory claims to the unilateral discretion of the executive of one of his adverse parties, without an independent arbitral forum under contract and without a process for bilateral dispute resolution," according to court documents.

The NFL’s request for a broader review was denied by the Second Circuit, and the league’s petition for the Supreme Court to step in is now being challenged in this brief. The brief stresses that no other court has allowed an employer’s chief executive to decide discrimination claims against the company, and that the Second Circuit’s ruling is consistent with other courts that require neutral arbitration forums.

The legal arguments and wider impact

Big picture view:

The brief argues that the question before the Supreme Court is narrow and does not affect most arbitration agreements or the general public. It states, "the petition is limited to the enforceability of commissioner-based arbitration systems in professional sports leagues," and that no circuit split or legal confusion exists that would justify Supreme Court review. The brief also notes that the Second Circuit’s decision does not threaten ordinary arbitration agreements, only those that require an employer’s chief executive to decide statutory employment discrimination claims.

Court documents state that even within professional sports leagues, the decision does not invalidate all commissioner-based arbitration systems, but only those that force discrimination claims to be decided by the league’s chief executive. The brief concludes that the Supreme Court should deny the petition, as the case does not present a question of broad public significance or a conflict among lower courts.

What we don't know:

What impact, if any, the case could have on other professional sports leagues or similar arbitration agreements outside the NFL. Since the lawsuit was filed, Flores has interviewed for several head coaching openings, but is still the Vikings' defensive coordinator.